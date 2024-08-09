CDSL Shares Soar To All-Time High

Shares of Central Depository Services India Ltd. extended the gains for the third straight day and jumped nearly 6% to an all-time high on Friday following robust earnings in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The stock of the country’s largest depository is in focus since the release of its quarterly results for the April–June period on Aug. 3.

CDSL's consolidated net profit grew 82% year-on-year to Rs 134.2 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations also surged 72% to Rs 257.4 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 23% to Rs 144 crore.