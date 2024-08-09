CDSL Shares Soar To All-Time High
The stock rose as much as 5.77% during the day to Rs 2,594.85 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Central Depository Services India Ltd. extended the gains for the third straight day and jumped nearly 6% to an all-time high on Friday following robust earnings in the first quarter of the current financial year.
The stock of the country’s largest depository is in focus since the release of its quarterly results for the April–June period on Aug. 3.
CDSL's consolidated net profit grew 82% year-on-year to Rs 134.2 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations also surged 72% to Rs 257.4 crore, according to an exchange filing.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 23% to Rs 144 crore.
CDSL Q1- Strong Industry Position, Lower Regulatory Risk Is Well Accounted In Rich Valuation: ICICI Securities
CDSL's stock rose as much as 5.77% during the day to Rs 2,594.85 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.97% higher at Rs 2,526.05 per share, compared to a 0.93% advance in the benchmark Nifty at 12:51 p.m.
The shares have gained over 10% from its closing price of Rs 2,349.05 on Aug. 7.