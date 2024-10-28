CDSL Share Price Rises After Q2 Net Profit Jumps Nearly 50%

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.'s share price advanced nearly 7% in early trade on Monday, after the company reported solid earnings in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Consolidated revenue soared 55% to Rs 322 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 207 crore in the same period last year. The results were announced on Saturday.

Net profit jumped 49% to Rs 162 crore, compared to Rs 109 crore last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 54% to Rs 200 crore. Margin, however, dipped to 62% versus 62.4% earlier.

Net account opened in the September quarter rose to Rs 13 crore.

CDSL is a depository that facilitates holding of securities in the dematerialised form and enables securities transactions. It is a Market Infrastructure Institution and provides services to all stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depository participants, issuers and investors.