CDSL Shares Hit Life High After Setting Bonus Issue Record Date

Shares of Central Depository Services Ltd. rose over 7% on Friday to hit a life high, as the deadline for its bonus share issuance passed on Thursday. The stock had also seen gains in the previous session, buoyed by anticipation surrounding the bonus issue, rising in 10 of the last 12 trading sessions.

On July 2, CDSL announced a 1:1 bonus issue. Shareholders will be given one new fully paid-up equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for every equity share with the same face value. It set Aug. 24 as the record date, to determine investors eligible for the issue.