CCI Approves Mankind Pharma's Acquisition Of Bharat Serums And Vaccines For Rs 13,630 Crore

The Competition Commission of India has approved Mankind Pharma's proposed acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore. Mankind Pharma, a publicly listed company, is involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations.

The acquisition will see Mankind Pharma take a 100% stake in BSV, which specializes in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and health supplements. BSV is also recognized as a leader in women's healthcare, assisted reproductive treatments, and critical care.

This strategic move is expected to enhance Mankind Pharma's position in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market and provide access to high-barrier products in critical care, supported by established R&D capabilities.

The deal required CCI approval as it exceeds the threshold for significant mergers and acquisitions, ensuring compliance with regulations that promote fair competition and prevent unfair business practices.