Cash Market Trade Size Climbs To Three-Year High In June
Over the years, the average trade size has shown some interesting trends, particularly in equity futures.
The average trade size in the cash-market segment reached a three-year high of Rs 33,356 in June. Over the past decade, the average trade size in this segment has grown 1.5 times, reaching Rs 29,510 in the last financial year and increasing to Rs 32,299 in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
The average trade size in the equity futures segment, experienced a slight recovery in June, increasing by 2.7% to Rs 10.1 lakh. It had seen a decline for the third consecutive month. On the other hand, the average trade size in the equity options segment increased 7.3% month-on-month to Rs 6,648 during the month, according to a Market Pulse report by NSE.
Over the years, the average trade size has shown some interesting trends, particularly in equity futures. The average trade size in this segment has more than doubled, rising from Rs 4.4 lakh in fiscal 2014 to Rs 10.4 lakh in fiscal 2024.
Within the equity futures category, both index futures and stock futures have exhibited growth, with the average trade size reaching Rs 15.4 lakh and Rs 9.5 lakh respectively in fiscal 2024, compared to Rs 13.2 lakh and Rs 7.6 lakh in fiscal 2019.
The trends for the average trade size in stock futures and index futures have been similar, with index futures consistently maintaining an upward trajectory since 2012.
The average trade size (premium) in equity options increased from Rs 6,812 in fiscal 2020 to Rs 8,315 in fiscal 2022 before declining in the following years.
Index options followed a similar pattern, with the average trade size based on premium turnover rising for three consecutive years after fiscal 2020, only to decrease in fiscal 2024.
In contrast, stock options experienced significant growth between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2021, surging from Rs 13,028 in fiscal 2019 to Rs 20,274 in fiscal 2021, before declining over the next two years.
However, in the last fiscal year, the average trade size (premium) for stock options grew 9.9% year-over-year to Rs 15,381 in fiscal 2024 and continued to rise, reaching Rs 17,791 in fiscal 2025 (from April to June 2024). Notably, the trends in average trade size have diverged for index and stock options over the years.