Cash Market Trade Size Climbs To Three-Year High In June

The average trade size in the cash-market segment reached a three-year high of Rs 33,356 in June. Over the past decade, the average trade size in this segment has grown 1.5 times, reaching Rs 29,510 in the last financial year and increasing to Rs 32,299 in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The average trade size in the equity futures segment, experienced a slight recovery in June, increasing by 2.7% to Rs 10.1 lakh. It had seen a decline for the third consecutive month. On the other hand, the average trade size in the equity options segment increased 7.3% month-on-month to Rs 6,648 during the month, according to a Market Pulse report by NSE.