CarTrade Tech Shares Fall 5% After Termination Of Proposed Deal With CarDekho Parent

CarTrade Tech Ltd. shares fell over 5% on Thursday after it called off its proposed deal with Girnar Software, the parent company of CarDekho and BikeDekho. The deal was for potential consolidation in their automotive classifieds businesses in India.

According to an exchange filing by CarTrade, both the parties have decided mutually to not proceed with the transaction at this stage.

"The Company will continue to pursue its strategic roadmap, drive product and technology innovation, and enhance value across its diversified ecosystem," CarTrade said in an exchange filing.

The talks between the companies were focused solely on the new and used automotive classifieds segments and did not include Girnar’s financing, insurance, or other non-automotive businesses.

The discussions were expected to bring together two of India’s leading digital automotive platforms, potentially creating a stronger presence in the online vehicle marketplace. Both companies operate in highly competitive segments, offering listings and services for buying and selling cars and two-wheelers.