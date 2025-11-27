Business NewsMarketsCarTrade Tech Shares Fall 5% After Termination Of Proposed Deal With CarDekho Parent
ADVERTISEMENT

CarTrade Tech Shares Fall 5% After Termination Of Proposed Deal With CarDekho Parent

The discussions were expected to bring together two of India’s leading digital automotive platforms, potentially creating a stronger presence in the online vehicle marketplace.

27 Nov 2025, 11:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CarTrade shares have risen 134.74% in the last 12 months and 104% year-to-date. (Photo source: Envato)&nbsp;</p></div>
CarTrade shares have risen 134.74% in the last 12 months and 104% year-to-date. (Photo source: Envato) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

CarTrade Tech Ltd. shares fell over 5% on Thursday after it called off its proposed deal with Girnar Software, the parent company of CarDekho and BikeDekho. The deal was for potential consolidation in their automotive classifieds businesses in India.

According to an exchange filing by CarTrade, both the parties have decided mutually to not proceed with the transaction at this stage.

"The Company will continue to pursue its strategic roadmap, drive product and technology innovation, and enhance value across its diversified ecosystem," CarTrade said in an exchange filing.

The talks between the companies were focused solely on the new and used automotive classifieds segments and did not include Girnar’s financing, insurance, or other non-automotive businesses.

The discussions were expected to bring together two of India’s leading digital automotive platforms, potentially creating a stronger presence in the online vehicle marketplace. Both companies operate in highly competitive segments, offering listings and services for buying and selling cars and two-wheelers.

ALSO READ

CarTrade Calls Off Proposed Deal With CarDekho Parent
Opinion
CarTrade Calls Off Proposed Deal With CarDekho Parent
Read More

CarTrade Share Price Today

CarTrade Tech Shares Fall 5% After Termination Of Proposed Deal With CarDekho Parent

The scrip fell as much as 5.40% to Rs 3,004.30 apiece on Thursday, highest since Nov. 24. It pared gains to trade 4.68% higher at Rs 3,027.20 apiece, as of 11:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 134.74% in the last 12 months and 104% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.58 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.19.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3,071.70 implies an upside of 1.6%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Hover Near Record Highs As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Shares Lead
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Hover Near Record Highs As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Shares Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT