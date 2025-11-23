Business NewsMarketsCarlyle Group Targeting $300 Million For India Side Fund
ADVERTISEMENT

Carlyle Group Targeting $300 Million For India Side Fund

The PE fund focused on the South Asian country is targeting about $300 million and the International Finance Corporation has proposed an investment of as much as $60 million

23 Nov 2025, 01:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Carlyle Group raised a separate 430 billion yen ($2.7 billion) Japan fund last year. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Carlyle Group raised a separate 430 billion yen ($2.7 billion) Japan fund last year. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Carlyle Group Inc. is launching an India side fund to operate along the firm’s sixth pan-Asia investment vehicle, to tap opportunities in everything from tech to health care.

The private equity fund focused on the South Asian country is targeting about $300 million, and the International Finance Corporation has proposed an investment of as much as $60 million, according to a Nov. 20 disclosure.

Carlyle’s India fund will invest in financial services, advanced manufacturing, consumer, media and retail, technology and business services, and health care, according to the disclosure. It will operate alongside Carlyle’s CAP VI, the firm’s latest regional Asia vehicle, excluding Japan.

Carlyle declined to comment. The firm’s new India fund was first reported by VCCircle. The company raised a separate 430 billion yen ($2.7 billion) Japan fund last year.

ALSO READ

Spicejet Completes Equity Share Allotment To Carlyle Aviation Partners, Lowers Liabilities By $50 Million
Opinion
Spicejet Completes Equity Share Allotment To Carlyle Aviation Partners, Lowers Liabilities By $50 Million
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT