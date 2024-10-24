CARE Ratings Share Price At Six Year High As Company Reports Strong Financial Growth In Q2 FY25

CARE Ratings Ltd.'s share price soared over 18% on Thursday after the company announced its quarteraly earnings on Wednesday. The stock was trading at a six year high, with the level last seen in September of 2018.

CARE Ratings financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2024, showcased strong growth.

In the ratings business, the company reported a year-on-year increase of 19%, generating revenues of Rs 177.63 crore. The non-ratings business also demonstrated growth, achieving a year-on-year increase of 37%, with revenues reaching Rs 18.66 crore.

Standalone financials highlights for the first half of FY25 reported a revenue of Rs 101.51 crore, up 19% year-on-year basis, ebitda was at Rs 56.92 crore, up 26% on y-o-y basis and profit after tax stood at Rs 49.64 crore, up 22% y-o-y.