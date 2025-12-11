Capri Global Eyes 35–40% Growth In Q3; Asset Quality To Stay Strong, Says MD Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global Capital Ltd., expects robust momentum in the third quarter with growth in the range of 35–40%, driven by strong traction in gold loans, MSME financing, and affordable housing.

Sharma said, "momentum continues and I think this quarter again we are going to see growth in the range about over 35% and we see alot of traction on the ground, in gold loan, in MSME, in affordable housing"

...He further added,"so overall being in the collateralised secured segment in small ticket size lending, I think we are seeing good traction, we are on the path to grow in the range about 40%, as per the guidance we had given in the past”

He also emphasised that the company’s focus on collateralised, small-ticket lending will help maintain asset quality.

Sharma said, “asset quality wise, I would say that overall we will maintain net NPA in the range of about 1% and this we are able to maintain since last few years"

Speaking on MSME lending, Sharma said, "while there is lot of stress in unsecured MSME, we being in the space of collateralised MSME space where we have collateral property of self occupied house in business size and the ticket size of around Rs 20 lakh in terms of small ticket size we see a lot of demand…so we expect that overall asset quality will not give any surprise”

Capri Global is a listed NBFC on BSE and NSE. The company majorly serves in the Northern and Western India through financial products such as MSME Loans, Gold Loans, Construction Finance, and Affordable Housing Loans. The company also offers Car Loans in collaboration with leading banks and distribute Life, General, and Health Insurance under a corporate agency license.