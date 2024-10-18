Capri Global Capital Confident Of Achieving Rs 30,000-Crore AUM In Two Fiscals
Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said that while pursuing their target, the NBFC was following the policy of ‘compliance first, business later’.
Capri Global Capital Ltd. is on track to achieve its targeted assets under management by the financial year 2026–27, despite fluctuations in asset quality and Reserve Bank of India’s recent warning to non-banking financial companies, according to the company’s Managing Director Rajesh Sharma.
The RBI had earlier this month issued a warning to NBFCs—particularly microfinance institutions and housing finance companies—over aggressive and unsustainable growth practices.
While speaking to NDTV Profit on the prospects for NBFCs like Capri Global Capital, Sharma emphasised that there was enough demand. He added that slowdown happens when there is not liquidity or demand.
According to him, "Demand is there and the way our governments are targeting growth, it will come to MSMEs. Hence, the demand will be there.” He added, “Without credit being made available, even growth cannot be complemented. It is interlinked.”
Sharma said that Capri Global Capital plans to expand its AUM to Rs 30,000 crore by FY27 riding on strong demand. Currently, it stands at Rs 18,000 crore.
“On the back of that demand, we are hopeful of achieving the targeted AUM growth. Of course, the caution is there and our board is following the policy of ‘compliance first, business later’,” Sharma said.
Commenting on RBI’s recent warning to NBFCs over regulatory concerns, the Capri Global Capital MD said that his company is working to ensure better practices.
“We have an independent audit department. Besides that, we get audited by our gold lending partners and our statutory auditors. We are making the process more robust. We are engaged with outside accounting firms to do their independent work to find out if there are any gaps. We are also seeing if we can find the gaps,” he said.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had warned NBFCs against pursuing growth at any cost. He said such an approach could be counterproductive for their own health.
On being asked about the statement, Sharma said that better regulatory practices by lenders will help them in the future.
“RBI is working to strengthen this sector by bringing good practices and that will help us. When anything goes wrong, these good practices are going to make the sector face those adversities,” he said.
Shares of Capri Global Capital closed 1.39% lower on Thursday at Rs 194 apiece compared to the benchmark Nifty 50’s decline of 0.89%.