Capital Market Stocks Surge Over 5% Amid Optimism Over Reforms, Positive Macro Data
Shares of capital market-linked firms including BSE Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd. rallied sharply on Monday, jumping up to 5% intraday.
BSE Ltd. rose 4.86% at intraday, and was trading 3.66% up at Rs 2,172.90 apiece at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Multi Commodity Exchange rose 5.62% intraday. However, it pared gains to trade 4.97% higher at Rs 7,757.50 apiece.
The BSE Sensex gained over 500 points to hover near 80,350, while the NSE Nifty 50 again surpassed the 24,500 mark, supported by strong buying in heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Larsen & Toubro.
The rally was underpinned by robust macroeconomic data and anticipation of key regulatory reforms. India’s GDP growth and a record-high HSBC Manufacturing PMI of 59.3 in August, its highest since February 2008, boosted investor confidence.
Adding to the momentum, the upcoming SEBI board meeting on September 12 is expected to take up major capital market reforms. These include relaxed norms for large-value AIFs, reduced entry limits, easier compliance for investment advisors, and proposals to allow Indian participation in FPI schemes. A new AIF category for accredited investors and stricter oversight on subsidiaries’ large transactions are also on the agenda, further fueling optimism in capital market stocks.