Capital Market Stocks Surge Over 5% Amid Optimism Over Reforms, Positive Macro Data

Shares of capital market-linked firms including BSE Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd. rallied sharply on Monday, jumping up to 5% intraday.

BSE Ltd. rose 4.86% at intraday, and was trading 3.66% up at Rs 2,172.90 apiece at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Multi Commodity Exchange rose 5.62% intraday. However, it pared gains to trade 4.97% higher at Rs 7,757.50 apiece.

The BSE Sensex gained over 500 points to hover near 80,350, while the NSE Nifty 50 again surpassed the 24,500 mark, supported by strong buying in heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Larsen & Toubro.