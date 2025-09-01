Business NewsMarketsCapital Market Stocks Surge Over 5% Amid Optimism Over Reforms, Positive Macro Data
ADVERTISEMENT

Capital Market Stocks Surge Over 5% Amid Optimism Over Reforms, Positive Macro Data

BSE Ltd. rose 4.86% intraday and Multi Commodity Exchange rose 5.62% intraday.

01 Sep 2025, 02:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE and MCX spiked. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
BSE and MCX spiked. (Photo: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of capital market-linked firms including BSE Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd. rallied sharply on Monday, jumping up to 5% intraday.

BSE Ltd. rose 4.86% at intraday, and was trading 3.66% up at Rs 2,172.90 apiece at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Multi Commodity Exchange rose 5.62% intraday. However, it pared gains to trade 4.97% higher at Rs 7,757.50 apiece.

The BSE Sensex gained over 500 points to hover near 80,350, while the NSE Nifty 50 again surpassed the 24,500 mark, supported by strong buying in heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Larsen & Toubro.

Capital Market Stocks Surge Over 5% Amid Optimism Over Reforms, Positive Macro Data

The rally was underpinned by robust macroeconomic data and anticipation of key regulatory reforms. India’s GDP growth and a record-high HSBC Manufacturing PMI of 59.3 in August, its highest since February 2008, boosted investor confidence.

Adding to the momentum, the upcoming SEBI board meeting on September 12 is expected to take up major capital market reforms. These include relaxed norms for large-value AIFs, reduced entry limits, easier compliance for investment advisors, and proposals to allow Indian participation in FPI schemes. A new AIF category for accredited investors and stricter oversight on subsidiaries’ large transactions are also on the agenda, further fueling optimism in capital market stocks.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Gains 0.8% As Infosys, M&M Shares Lead
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Gains 0.8% As Infosys, M&M Shares Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT