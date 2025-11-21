Capillary Technologies Lists At 3% Discount Over IPO Price On D-Street

Capillary Technologies India Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 571.90 apiece, at a discount of 0.88% from the issue price. It listed on the BSE at Rs 560 per equity share, marking a 2.95% discount.

The public offer included a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 430 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.83 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Capillary Technologies International Pte. is the promoters of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale. Investors selling shares include Ronal Holdings LLC, Trudy Holdings, Filter Capital India Fund I, Sripathi Venkata Ramana Reddy, Harminder Sahni, Adarsh Reddy B, Sudhakar Reddy Katanguri, Sripathi Damodar Reddy, and Manjunath Nanjaiah.

JM Financial Ltd., and IIFL Capital Ltd. were the book-running lead managers for the issue and Nomura Pvt. was the registrar of the issue.