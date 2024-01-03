Capex To Keep Regulated Power Utilities Earnings Resilient In 2024, Say Brokerages

Regulated power utilities will continue to remain resilient in as capex-driven earnings improve in the medium term due to the restart of new thermal capacity addition, according to Citi Research.

The research firm expect to witness increased frequency of peak power deficit in 2024 leading to continuing expansion in capex opportunity for regulated utilities.

The increasing adoption of renewables in India too would add to this opportunity, leading to elongate growth runway over the long term, it said in a Jan. 2 note.

"Power demand in India is likely to grow at a 4.5–5.5% underlying CAGR. Two key themes driving the sector over the medium term will be the increasing chance of peak power deficits and the sustenance of recent improvements seen in Discom AT&C losses and pay," Citi said.

Citi expects potential news flow on peak power deficits to also lead to sustenance of rerating.

"Other sectoral reforms like resolution of DISCOM payment delays and reduction in AT&C losses also bode well for trading multiples of regulated utilities," it said.

NTPC and Power Grid Corp. of India remain Citi's top picks.