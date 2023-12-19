Capex To Drive Earnings Upgrades, Normalise Valuations In 2024, Says Andrew Holland

Public and private capex is expected to boost earnings and prompt upgrades in the coming year, normalising valuations, according to Andrew Holland.

India experienced a hat-trick of positive news in better-than-expected state election results for the BJP, robust GDP figures, and the RBI raising its growth forecast in the recent monetary policy meeting, Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, told NDTV Profit.

India's benchmark Sensex has risen nearly 18% so far this year, and the boarder markets outperformed. That has prompted concerns about frothy valuations.