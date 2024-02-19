Capex, Credit Growth, Consumption Are Themes That Will Do Well, Says Devang Mehta

So far, if you had to build a fresh portfolio with an individual than average risk profile, so medium risk profile, not high risk, not low risk, you know, 70–30 equity, debt kind of allocation. So you've got 70% of equity there. Sectorally, what is the portfolio construct that you would build today? What I want to understand from you is what sectors you're overweight on and you would add to where there are no valuation concerns and what you're underweight on at this stage?

Mehta: So I think clearly, the three sectors or three themes, which we feel will do very well in this I've been talking about for the last six months, seven months are the three C's. For operational ease, I call them three C's, the first is capex, and I know everybody talks about the capital expenditure. India has gone into this cycle after hibernation of around say, eight–nine–10 years and we are increasingly seeing government capex one which has spurred the entire I can say infrastructure sector, power, defence. I think all this has done very well if I count this as a part of capex, even certain building materials, home improvement, all this part of capex capital goods.

Capex is a theme one, from the government side second, even the private side now seems to be jumping on the bandwagon. There are announcements of greenfield projects, brownfield projects. So I think this theme is capex, which includes a lot of capital, good businesses, a lot of ancillary businesses of capital goods, transformer businesses, energy efficiency. I think this as a theme, if you probably hold say three, four or five businesses in the portfolio, this theme will do well.

The second C is credit growth. Now we all know that we are again into a historical credit growth type of an environment which we saw somewhere during 2004 to 2008. So credit growth again, by credit growth, I don't mean the run of the mill banks, but there are certain banks, there are NBFCs. Again, credit growth is a theme that a lot of microfinance institutions, a lot of such themes can come to the fore in smaller banks, where I think lending is going to happen very fast. Right now, if I'm not wrong, the credit growth is somewhere around 15–16–17% in the mid and the late teens. So this also has to be an integral part of the portfolio.

The third C's which I call consumption, but by consumption, I mean more of discretionary consumption, the premiumisation trend, the aspirational Indian coming to the fore. So wherever there is, even Maruti talks about this, people don't buy hatchbacks more, SUVs are a larger part. There are waiting lists for the Mercedes and the BMWs of the world. So I think that also discretionary consumption is a theme where people are moving towards luxury, what was luxury earlier, is now becoming a necessity. That theme also probably there–four-five businesses over there. This can be a portfolio construct and, of course, then there are niche IT companies, niche technology companies, pharma companies, probably these four or five sectors along with 12 businesses should be the order of the day.