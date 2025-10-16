Canara Robeco Share Price Lists At Small Premium Over IPO

Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. listed on the stock market with a small premium over the IPO price on Thursday. The scrip opened at Rs 280.25 on the NSE and BSE, compared to the issue price of Rs 266.

The market cap stood at nearly Rs 5,800 crore on the NSE. The stock rose as much as 10% minutes after listing.

The last grey market premium of the Canara Robeco IPO was Rs 20, estimating a listing price of Rs 286.