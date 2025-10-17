Canara HSBC Life Share Price In Focus Ahead Of Stock Market Debut On Friday

Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited will list on BSE and NSE on Friday, October 17.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Canara HSBC Life Insurance was oversubscribed 2.29 times, with investors bidding for 38,21,62,200 against the 16,67,15,000 shares on offer.

The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Wednesday. The transfer of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders was done on October 16, and refunds for non-allottees was also completed on the same day.

Ahead of its listing today, the unlisted shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company have been trading flat in the private market.