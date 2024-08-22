Canara Bank Mulls Raising Up To Rs 3,000 Crore With AT1 Bonds Issue Next Week

Canara Bank is in talks to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of additional tier-I bonds, according to three merchant bankers with knowledge of the matter, in what can be called the first issuance by any bank in the current financial year.

The public sector bank has invited bids for its tier-I bond issue on Aug. 27. Bidding for this bond issuance will be on the National Stock Exchange's electronic bidding platform from noon to 1 p.m., they told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The issue has a base size of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 2,000 crore. The tier-I bond issuance, which is rated AA+ by ICRA, carries a call option on the fifth year from the allotment date. The bond issue will be allotted on Aug. 29, according to the merchant bankers.