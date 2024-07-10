"The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Wednesday sold shares of Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.The Canadian fund offloaded a total of 1.47 crore shares, amounting to a 0.51% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures at Rs 174.04 apiece, according to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange.Simultaneously, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up all the shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures at the same price.At the end of the March quarter, the Canadian government's crown corporation, CPPIB, held a 1.47% stake in the fashion-to-beauty online retailer..Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 0.11% higher at Rs 176 per share, as compared to a 0.45% decline in the Sensex..Nykaa Surprises Market With Expansion Into Chia Seeds, Cooker"