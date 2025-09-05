Can SFB Stocks Bounce Back? NIMs To Asset Quality — Six Factors Weighing On Shareholder Returns

Small Finance Banks, once positioned as high-growth and high-yield lenders, turned into underperformers for the shareholders last year. With negative returns of 3% to 58%, the entire small finance bank pack has underperformed broader markets by a wide margin.

The correction reflects a structural headwinds like shrinking net interest margins, elevated credit costs, deteriorating asset quality, and slowing advances growth momentum. In the last one year, the stock performance of small finance banks has been dismal.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is down 58%, Suryoday SFB has fallen 38%, ESAF SFB dropped 44%, and Equitas SFB is down 38%. Even relatively better performers like Jana SFB and Ujjivan failed to deliver positive returns. The entire sector has underperformed sharply, driven by fundamental challenges.