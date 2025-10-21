Can Fin Homes Share Price Rises As Morgan Stanley Hikes Target Price Post Q2 Results
Can Fin Homes Ltd. share price rose in the special Muhurat Trade session as Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and hiked target price following an upbeat second-quarter result. The brokerage has given a target price of Rs 1,000 from Rs 970.
The current target price implied an upside of 19% from Monday's close price.
Can Fin Homes has surprised the street with better-than-expected Net Interest Margin expansion. Its asset quality has also improved, Morgan Stanely said. The brokerage is projecting Can Fin Home's NIM to be of 4%, 3.9%, and 3.8% for the financial years 2026, 2027, and 208, respectively.
"We conservatively build in 15% YoY disbursements growth (Rs98.5bn) and 9.5% loan growth for F26 and 12% for F27."Morgan Stanley
The return on equity of Can Fin Homes is less than 15% in 2028 is attractive relative to many mid-and-small-sized non-banking financial companies for a second business. Valuation is attractive in this context, the brokerage said.
Can Fin Homes Q2 Earnings Key Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit rose 19% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 211 crore
NII rose 19% at Rs 404 crore versus Rs 339 crore
Can Fin Homes share price rose 2.56% to Rs 895.85 apiece. It erased gains to trade 0.04% down at Rs 838 apiece as of 2:37 p.m., as compared to 0.04% advance in the NSE Nfity 50 index.
The stock declined 2.50% in 12 months, and 10.57% on the year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 69.84.
Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a hold, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.1%.