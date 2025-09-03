Can Fin Homes Approves Raising Funds Up To Rs 10,000 Crore Via NCDs

Can Fin Homes Ltd received approval of its board of directors on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 10,000 via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, according to an exchange filing.

"We wish to inform that the Board of directors at its meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, September 03, 2025 has given necessary approvals and authorisations for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), on private placement basis upto an overall limit of Rs.10,000 Crore," the filing stated.

The consensus was formed in the company's 38th Annual General Meeting held on Aug 20, 2025, as per the filing.

The company also informed the exchanges that the board has also authorised an executive committee to decide on the terms and conditions of the issue, such as the timing of the Issue, type of issue, size, number of securities, tenure, coupon etc.

CanFin Homes declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ended March 2025 earlier in August. The total amount to be disbursed under this dividend totalled upto Rs 80 crore, according to BSE shareholding data.

The company reported a 12% rise in net profit to Rs 224 crore in the first quarter of FY26 from Rs 200 crore in the year-ago period. The Total Income went up 9.6% at Rs 1,020 crore versus Rs 931 crore.

Shares of Can Fin Homes closed 1.06% higher at Rs 764.60 apiece on the BSE.