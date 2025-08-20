Can Fin Homes Approves Final Dividend Of Rs 6 Per Equity Share
The total amount to be disbursed under this dividend amounts to Rs 80 crore.
Can Fin Homes Ltd. declared on Wednesday a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ended March 2025, according to an exchange filing.
The shareholders of the company approved the dividend of a face value Rs 2 at their 38th annual general meeting. The dividend will be settled within 30 days of the annual general meeting, according to the firm.
"The dividend will be credited into the Registered Bank Account of the shareholders through electronic mode where bank account particulars are updated with the company/ depository participants/ registrar and transfer agents," the filing said.
The total amount to be disbursed under this dividend amounts to Rs 80 crore, according to the latest BSE shareholding data up to June 2025.
Can Fin Homes Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit up 12% at Rs 224 crore versus Rs 200 crore.
Total Income up 9.6% at Rs 1,020 crore versus Rs 931 crore.
Shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd. closed 1.56 % higher at Rs 780.10 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.28% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 7.97% in the last 12 months and risen 2.74% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 17 have a 'buy' rating on the stock and four recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 16.3%.