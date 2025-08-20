Can Fin Homes Approves Final Dividend Of Rs 6 Per Equity Share

Can Fin Homes Ltd. declared on Wednesday a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ended March 2025, according to an exchange filing.

The shareholders of the company approved the dividend of a face value Rs 2 at their 38th annual general meeting. The dividend will be settled within 30 days of the annual general meeting, according to the firm.

"The dividend will be credited into the Registered Bank Account of the shareholders through electronic mode where bank account particulars are updated with the company/ depository participants/ registrar and transfer agents," the filing said.

The total amount to be disbursed under this dividend amounts to Rs 80 crore, according to the latest BSE shareholding data up to June 2025.