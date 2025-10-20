Calcutta Stock Exchange To Mark Its Final Diwali: Why Is It Closing Down?

The Calcutta Stock Exchange, one of India's oldest bourses, is set to celebrate its final Kali Puja and Diwali as a functioning stock exchange on Oct. 20, before indefinitely shutting shop.

This will mark an end to a 117-year-old chapter for the CSE, which has faced countless regulatory challenges, dwindling trade volumes, and legal battles over the years.

Trading at the CSE had already been suspended since 2013 after the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), halted operations over non-compliance with regulatory norms.

While there have been efforts in the past decade to revive trading and even appeal against SEBI's decision, the exchange has now opted to shut its shop for good.