Calcutta Stock Exchange Closing Down After 117 Years: All You Need To Know

Kolkata’s historic Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE), one of India’s oldest bourses, is set to celebrate its last Kali Puja and Diwali as a functioning exchange on Oct. 20, marking the end of a 117-year-old journey. The exchange is now moving toward a voluntary exit following years of legal struggles and regulatory woes.

Trading at the CSE was suspended by SEBI in April 2013 due to non-compliance with regulatory requirements. Over the past decade, the exchange made many attempts to resume operations and contest SEBI’s decisions in court. But it has now opted to wind down its stock exchange business.