Buzzing Stocks In Muhurat Trading: Vardhman Special Steels, Tata Investments, DCB Bank, Blackbuck

As the customary Muhurat day trade gets underway, Vardhman Special Steels, Tata Investments, DCB Bank and Blackbuck have emerged as some of the buzzing stocks.

DCB Bank, in particular, has been in focus for the last few trading sessions, with the stock seeing a rally of almost 20% in the last two sessions.

DCB Bank is trading with gains of more than 7% on Muhurat day, thanks to a stellar second-quarter earnings. The lender was also one of the top 'shagun stocks' picked up brokerages ahead of Samvat 2082.

Tata Investments, which recently went through a stock split, is also up almost 7% while Vardhman Special Steels has gained almost 10% in this truncated trading session.

Blackbuck is another counter in focus, having gained more than 6% in Muhurat day trade.

Interestingly, all of the aforementioned stocks have gained at least 20% in the last six months, with Blackbuck leading the pack with gains of more than 80% during this period.

Tata Investments share are also up 35% in the last six months while Vardhman Special Steels has gained almost 50% during this period.

DCB Bank is the lowest gainer among these stocks in last six months at 20%, with almost entirety of the gains coming in the last two trading sessions.