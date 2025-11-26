Buyback Boom Is Over: Tax Changes Trigger A 79% Slump In Issuances In 2025

Buyback issuances have fallen nearly 79% this year. Only 10 companies have announced buybacks so far, compared with 47 in 2024.

While the headline value for 2025 stands at Rs 19,215 crore, this largely comprised of the the Rs 18,000-crore Infosys buyback. Stripping out Infosys, the market-wide buyback value is barely Rs 1,215 crore, down drastically from Rs 13,512 crore last year.

This makes 2025 the weakest year for buybacks in almost a decade.