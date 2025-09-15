Buy United Spirits, Radico Khaitan And Allied Blenders, Says Jefferies On Initiating Coverage

Jefferies initiated coverage in the alcoholic beverage space of India. The brokerage has given a 'Buy' rating to United Spirits Ltd., Radico Khatian Ltd., and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. upon coverage initiation. The brokerage notes that "the spirits category offers premiumisation-led strong growth potential, with double-digit top-line compound annual growth rates across companies and meaningful room to expand margins."

Jefferies further added that Indian spirits is a large market with high entry barriers due to complex state-level regulations, a key moat for incumbents. While aggregate growth is modest, prestige & above price points, which is the focus for most listed companies, are growing at double-digits, with Scotch and white spirits doing better.

"Premiumisation also enables better profitability. The regulatory environment has improved across several states, with instances of even reduction in taxation for premium products and privatisation of retail trade. The recent tax hike in Maharashtra, however, was a step backward," the brokerage noted.