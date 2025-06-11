Buy, Sell Or Hold: Voltas, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Canara Bank, NHPC, Niva Bupa — Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on the share price of Reliance Power.
Should you hold shares of Voltas Ltd.? Should you add shares of Tata Motors Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to add shares of Swiggy Ltd. and Canara Bank Ltd.? Is it the right time to exit NHPC Ltd.?
Vaibhav Vidwani, fundamental research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, and Amar Deo Singh, senior vice president of research at Angel One Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Voltas (CMP: Rs 1,312.30)
Singh: Hold
Seen the stock in consolidation.
Volumes have been slightly more than average.
Would recommend holding on to the position.
Very strong zone of resistance at Rs 1,350-1,360.
If that level is taken out, stock is headed to Rs 1,400 levels.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 736.4)
Vidwani: Wait And Watch
Rare earth magnets may cause stress on their EV inventories and sales in the coming quarters.
Will not impact sales currently because they have sufficient inventories.
Can expect stress but the firm is the beneficiary of the India-UK trade deal.
Wait and watch the rare earth metal situation, don't take action yet.
Swiggy (CMP: Rs 356.05)
Vidwani: Hold
Can expect more stress in their profitability.
Rapido entering space, not charging additional charges.
Can increase competition, impact revenue growth in near term.
Hold for a longer duration, enter at lower levels.
Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 117.09)
Singh: Buy
Strong on long-term charts.
Stock made a high of almost Rs 125.
One can look at this stock from a longer-term perspective.
If stock rallies above Rs 128-130 level, has significant potential to rally 20-25% on the upside.
NHPC (CMP: Rs 90.28)
Vidwani: Hold
Stock is available at an attractive valuation.
In the market, there is good demand for power in the near term and upcoming year.
View is quite positive, surely will see good upside.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance (CMP: Rs 82.59)
Vidwani: Avoid
Margins are positive now.
Competitors developed more robust numbers, but the firm has attractive plans.
Would not recommend it at this time due to competitors having better plans and better numbers.
View is quite negative.
Reliance Power (CMP: Rs 71.27)
Vidwani: Cautious Approach
No major news or updates from the company so once should be cautious.
Without proper facts, one should not take aggressive risk.
Vidwani/Singh: Buy/Sell/Hold
Been on a roll.
At current levels, stock might meet with some sort of resistance.
Very strong zone of resistance will be Rs 75-80.
May rally to Rs 100 above this zone.
Any pullback is a buying opportunity.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.