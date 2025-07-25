Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, LIC, Protean eGov Tech, Genus Power, Nykaa — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like Trident.
Should you hold shares of Life Insurance Corp? Should you add shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Trent Ltd.?
G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, and Sundar Kewat, technical and derivatives analyst at Ashika Institutional Equity, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Trent (CMP: Rs 5,041.15)
Sundar: Exit
The stock is currently showing no positive growth, with today's decline being sharp.
The downside movement is expected in the short term.
Analysts recommend exiting the stock at present levels.
For those considering re-entry, a potential buying opportunity may arise near Rs 4,720.
Life Insurance Corp (CMP: Rs 886.55)
G Chokkalingam: Hold
Given the recent fall in stock price, investors are expected to hold their positions as the decline may have already been factored in.
The government currently holds the majority stake and has a liberal approach to privatisation, aiming to divest holdings in Public Sector Undertakings.
Should LIC’s stake be diversified among global investors, it could unlock additional upward movement for the counter.
The insurance sector in India continues to show steady growth. So, in such cases the investor should hold the stock.
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 796.8)
G Chokkalingam: Hold
Investors may consider holding the stock, as the company's growth has stabilised.
The consolidated revenue declined in fiscal 2025, showing a temporary moderation in business momentum.
There remains potential for business growth.
Genus Power Infrastructures (CMP: Rs 357.7)
G Chokkalingam: Hold
Although the current valuation appears somewhat stretched, investors may consider holding the stock given the strength and credibility of its stakeholder profile.
There may be a buying opportunity if the stock undergoes a price correction in the range of 5–10%.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (CMP: Rs 212.25)
G Chokkalingam: Cautious
The company presents an opportunity for short-term investment gains.
But, from a long-term perspective, it may not be a suitable choice due to competition.
The e-commerce sector is expected to see significant activity, with new entrepreneurs entering the space.
Investors are advised to remain cautious about long-term exposure to the stock.
Trident (CMP: Rs 31.56)
G Chokkalingam: Uncertain
The analyst appears uncertain about the company’s profit potential over the next year.
A modest return of 5–8% is expected within a 6-12-month period.
The current price is likely the most attractive level the stock will reach in the coming year.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.