Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, KPIT Tech, Five-Star, KP Energy, NTPC, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Trent Ltd.? Should you hold shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Texmaco Rail Engineering Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to enter NTPC Ltd.?

Rajesh Agarwal from AUM Capital and Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.