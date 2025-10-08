Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, KPIT Tech, Five-Star, KP Energy, NTPC, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, KPIT Tech, Five-Star, KP Energy, NTPC, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit

Analysts also shared insights on the share price of Ola Electric Mobility.

08 Oct 2025, 10:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent,&nbsp;KPIT Technologies,&nbsp;Five-Star Business Finance,&nbsp;KP Energy, NTPC, Texmaco Rail, Ola Electric (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, KPIT Technologies, Five-Star Business Finance, KP Energy, NTPC, Texmaco Rail, Ola Electric (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Trent Ltd.? Should you hold shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Texmaco Rail Engineering Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to enter NTPC Ltd.?

Rajesh Agarwal from AUM Capital and Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Trent (CMP: Rs 4,617.8)

Palviya: Sell

  • No sign of bottoming out

  • Looks weak for the medium and short term

  • Trent likely to exhibit on the bearish side only

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Oct. 9: Nifty Finds Immediate Support At 24,950–24,900
Opinion
Trade Setup For Oct. 9: Nifty Finds Immediate Support At 24,950–24,900
Read More

KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,160.7)

Palviya: Sell on rise

  • IT stocks have witnessed supply pressure in the last couple of months

  • The supply pressure will sustain

  • Sell on rise

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 521.85)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Not very bullish on the counter

  • All the negatives have already been discounted

  • Stock has become attractive at current valuations

ALSO READ

India May Buy More Russian Oil Despite Tariff Risk: Should You Be Cautious On OMC Stocks?
Opinion
India May Buy More Russian Oil Despite Tariff Risk: Should You Be Cautious On OMC Stocks?
Read More

KP Energy (CMP: Rs 386.2)

Palviya: Wait To Accumulate

  • Stock is looking bearish in the short-term perspective

  • Third consecutive month since stock is making higher low formation

  • Sustained supply pressure in the counter

NTPC (CMP: Rs 333.6)

Agarwal: Buy

  • NTPC has one of the largest capacities in power in the country

  • Power is in a shortfall in the country

  • Power is going to be a big play as far as returns are concerned

Texmaco Rail Engineering (CMP: Rs 140.3)

Agarwal: Hold

  • The company has been doing very well

  • New orders are coming in

  • Good order book

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 51.27)

Palviya: Sell

  • Exit the counter

  • Structure is weak

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Metals Vs Equities: How Gold, Silver, Platinum Have Beaten Nifty 50 In 2025 So Far
Opinion
Metals Vs Equities: How Gold, Silver, Platinum Have Beaten Nifty 50 In 2025 So Far
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT