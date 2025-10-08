Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, KPIT Tech, Five-Star, KP Energy, NTPC, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on the share price of Ola Electric Mobility.
Should you add shares of Trent Ltd.? Should you hold shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Texmaco Rail Engineering Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to enter NTPC Ltd.?
Rajesh Agarwal from AUM Capital and Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Trent (CMP: Rs 4,617.8)
Palviya: Sell
No sign of bottoming out
Looks weak for the medium and short term
Trent likely to exhibit on the bearish side only
KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,160.7)
Palviya: Sell on rise
IT stocks have witnessed supply pressure in the last couple of months
The supply pressure will sustain
Sell on rise
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 521.85)
Agarwal: Hold
Not very bullish on the counter
All the negatives have already been discounted
Stock has become attractive at current valuations
KP Energy (CMP: Rs 386.2)
Palviya: Wait To Accumulate
Stock is looking bearish in the short-term perspective
Third consecutive month since stock is making higher low formation
Sustained supply pressure in the counter
NTPC (CMP: Rs 333.6)
Agarwal: Buy
NTPC has one of the largest capacities in power in the country
Power is in a shortfall in the country
Power is going to be a big play as far as returns are concerned
Texmaco Rail Engineering (CMP: Rs 140.3)
Agarwal: Hold
The company has been doing very well
New orders are coming in
Good order book
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 51.27)
Palviya: Sell
Exit the counter
Structure is weak
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.