Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, Deepak Nitrite, Lodha Developers, PNB Housing, Dalmia Bharat Sugar — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of Transformers and Rectifiers (India), RBL Bank and IRB Infrastructure Developers.
Should you add shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Lodha Developers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Trent Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Saurabh Jain, equity head of research at SMC Global Securities, and Kunal Rambhia, fund manager and trading strategist at the Streets, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show. Analyst Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking also provided insights.
Trent (CMP: Rs 4,109)
Jain: Avoid
Valuation is still high due to growth.
Growth has been tapering off.
No point in chipping in, better to avoid.
Deepak Nitrite (CMP: Rs 1,575.2)
Jain: Hold
The cycle is turning negative for chemical prayers.
Business is quite extensive; the cycle may turn in its favour in 2026.
No point in selling this stock, it underperformed in the last two to three years.
Looks good to me for the next three to five years.
Lodha Developers (CMP: Rs 1,091)
Rambhia: Buy
Counter has not done much within two years.
Right now, it's near the support of Rs 1,040, its resistance is around Rs 1,500.
Entire real estate space is looking attractive.
One can create a fresh entry with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, targets can be Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,500.
PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 922.05)
Rambhia: Sell
Counter made a high around Rs 950, this level may act as resistance.
If this level is crossed, may see levels of Rs 1,070-1,080.
It is an exit at this level.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (CMP: Rs 303.8)
Jain: Sell
Sugar sector has a negative view.
Sugar prices have been falling for a long time.
Little room for Indian sugar companies to make money.
Companies want revision in ethanol prices but not happening, it is in government's hands.
Better to exit.
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (CMP: Rs 306.3)
Jain: Avoid
Investor confidence will be back only after one or two quarters.
Need to see if the management statement matches performance.
Avoid for now, opt for Kalpataru Transmission instead.
RBL Bank (CMP: Rs 304.3)
Mishra: Hold
Stock finally sustaining move and reaching higher every week.
Short-term outlook looks positive.
To add wait for a dip towards Rs 285.
Positional stoploss is Rs 280.
IRB Infrastructure Developers (CMP: Rs 42.03)
Jain: Wait And Watch
All the infrastructure companies have done nothing in the last few quarters.
All these stocks have lost ground compared to broader indices.
Trading movement might ignite in them with the budget approaching.
Just because the budget is around the corner, wait for the December quarter earnings and take a call.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.