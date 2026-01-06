Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, DMart, RIL, SBI, Swiggy, Nalco, Ireda — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, DMart, RIL, SBI, Swiggy, Nalco, Ireda — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of NTPC Green Energy.

06 Jan 2026, 09:38 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Swati Hotkar of Nirmal Bang Securities and Astha Jain of Hem Securities provided insights on these investor queries (Photo: Copilot)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of State Bank of India? Should you hold shares of National Aluminum Co. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?

Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt., and Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Trent (CMP: Rs 4,047.6)

Jain: Buy On Dips

  • Don't believe stock has found bottom yet.

  • Don't feel that one should start bottom fishing at this point of time.

  • Certain reasons have not let the company perform strongly.

  • Its new youth-based launches may help it perform better six months down the line.

  • Not the right time to enter, accumulate after some more downside.

Avenue Supermarts (CMP: Rs 3,663.7)

Jain: Hold

  • This company was planning a very strong store acceleration.

  • Not playing well for the company.

  • Remain invested but don't expect big gains.

  • May yield returns in the long term but not short term.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,507.6)

Jain/Hotkar: Buy/Sell/Hold

  • Hold the stock.

  • Target at Rs 1,600-1,650.

State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 1,018.9)

Jain: Buy

  • Banking counters look good to us, especially PSU banks.

  • Can put a certain amount of money in this bank.

  • Looks very strong to us.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 361)

Jain: Hold

  • Don't add more at this point in time.

  • Outlook for the coming few years is not positive.

  • It may show some more downside from here.

  • Valuations are high, the company is not able to show turnaround.

  • Wait for some more downside, then make a fresh entry.

  • Hold the stock.

National Aluminum Company (CMP: Rs 346.7)

Jain: Sell

  • Better to book partial profit at this point of time.

  • Seeing performance on the basis of strong aluminum prices.

  • Going ahead now, some being capex announcement is awaited.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (CMP: Rs 143.55)

Jain/Hotkar: Buy/Sell/Hold

  • Hold the stock.

  • We will be able to see Rs 520 levels.

NTPC Green Energy (CMP: Rs 93.95)

Jain: Hold

  • Recommend a hold for the counter.

  • Not suggesting averaging, believe the counter will have more downside from here.

  • Stay invested in the counter, wait for numbers to come in.

  • Recent news about solar capacity projects and tender issues, will help in showing good financial performance in the longer term.

  • Stay invested.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

