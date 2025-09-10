Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, DLF, Tata Motors, Exide Industries, PFC, Eternal, BEL — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of National Aluminium Co.
Should you add shares of Eternal Ltd. (Zomato)? Should you hold shares of DLF Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Tata Motors Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Titan?
Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., and Nirav Asher, head of equity research analyst at Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Titan (CMP: Rs 3,620.6)
Asher: Hold
Stock that fails to disappoint.
Seen consistent growth rate maintained by the company.
See insatiable appetite for gold from consumers.
Southern India has the most amount of gold holdings.
Historical trends show demand for gold will continue to be there.
Prospects for stock look good, continue to hold.
Don't recommend a buy.
DLF (CMP: Rs 754.3)
Parekh: Buy On Dips
Keep Rs 730 levels for an accumulation zone.
If the stock moves above Rs 780, there is further strength.
Realty index is showing some signs of profit booking.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 709.1)
Parekh: Hold
Seeing stock moving past resistance levels in a very long time.
Can go towards Rs 750-780 and Rs 800.
Has continuously made a higher bottom.
Hold with a trading stop loss.
A good buying level is Rs 700.
Exide Industries (CMP: Rs 422.25)
Parekh: Hold
Continue holding.
Keep trailing stop loss of Rs 405.
One would see a target of Rs 450-460 in near term.
This should continue with momentum.
PFC (CMP: Rs 398)
Asher: Sell
Don't see any impact on GST reforms on the power sector.
As far as stock is concerned, it is better to shift to companies in the transmission and distribution space.
They have been giving far more promising returns.
Shift to GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy or Bharat Bijlee.
Eternal (CMP: Rs 324.4)
Parekh: Book Partial Profits
Book partial profit or keep stoploss below Rs 320.
Showing signs of exertion.
Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 388.05)
Asher: Hold
Very consistent player in defence space.
Lot of predictability in earnings and margins.
Definitely Hold
National Aluminium Co (CMP: Rs 209.13)
Parekh: Hold
Metals stocks have just started doing well.
Can continue holding.
Keep trailing stoploss of Rs 203.
Once, we see the clarity of stock moving above Rs 214, look for a target of Rs 230-235.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.