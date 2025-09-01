Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titagarh Rail, Eternal, Acme Solar, Shanti Gold, NIACL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Eternal Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit the New India Assurance Co.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.