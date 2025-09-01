Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titagarh Rail, Eternal, Acme Solar, Shanti Gold, NIACL — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Trident.
Should you add shares of Eternal Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit the New India Assurance Co.?
Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, and Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Eternal (CMP: Rs 321.2)
Gaurav Sharma: Buy
The company is doing all good, the numbers were phenomenal.
It is running into profit sequentially.
Good levels to consider for long-term investment.
Acme Solar Holdings (CMP: Rs 282.3)
Avinash Gorakshakar: Hold
Revenue will go up, operating Ebitda will go up.
The renewable sector is going to grow quite rapidly.
In the short term, the stock may consolidate but in the longer run, investors can expect decent risk reward.
New India Assurance Co (CMP: Rs 190.9)
Avinash Gorakshakar: Hold
Markets are very positive in this company.
Give a slightly medium to long-term timeframe before risk reward becomes favourable.
Titagarh Rail Systems (CMP: Rs 843.3)
Gaurav Sharma: Don't Buy
Company has been underperforming for quite some time. Don't buy.
Will take two to three more quarters for consolidation.
May take four-five months to break out.
Shanti Gold International (CMP: Rs 225)
Avinash Gorakshakar: Hold
It has done well, both revenue and profit increased.
Real business will come in the second half of the financial year during festive season
Give another six to 12 months.
Trident (CMP: Rs 27.63)
Gaurav Sharma: Stop loss at 22
Charts are indicating further weakness, no signs of consolidation
Take a stop loss at 22.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.