Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, PNB Housing, ITC, REC, Ireda — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Suzlon Energy.
Should you add shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of ITC Ltd. at an attractive price?
Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global Securities, and Brijesh Ail, head of technical and derivatives, retail research at IDBI Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs 3,073.8)
Jain: Wait And Watch
Guided with single-digit growth on both top line and bottom line.
In the last few weeks, because of interest-rate-cut expectations, there is expectation of economic growth and discretionary spending in the US.
May be beneficial for Indian IT companies.
All the IT companies may have bottomed out.
As of now, it is a technical call.
Can buy in a staggered manner, on long term.
For the short term, wait and watch.
PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 859.05)
Ail: Sell On Rise
Would be a little cautious.
Undertone is slightly negative.
There can be a pullback on Rs 900-935 levels, which can be exit levels.
From current level, Rs 900 is resistance.
Exit on a bounce.
ITC (CMP: Rs 406.95)
Jain: Hold
Portfolio stock only.
All the businesses are doing fine.
Can go ahead and hold the stock.
REC (CMP: Rs 384)
Ail: Hold For Long Term
Has a very strong base for the level of Rs 350.
Can pushback to Rs 550 or more.
One can take the long idea with a stoploss of Rs 350
Ireda (CMP: Rs 159.06)
Jain: Hold
On the operational front, the company is doing good.
Because of the stretched valuation, many PSU stocks have come off.
Good to hold from a long-term perspective.
Difficult to say on short-term perspective returns.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 59.93)
Ail: Buy
If somebody is taking a trading setup, then there is a buying opportunity.
Stock has taken support from the recent level of Rs 55, the stock has taken support and is likely to see some bounce.
The bounce can go back to Rs 70-75 level.
With a stoploss of Rs 55, can play a 10-point move.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.