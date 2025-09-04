Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Rategain Travel, ITC — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Aegis Vopak Terminals.
Should you add shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of State Bank of India at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Rategain Ltd.?
Dinesh Saney, senior research analyst at Invest4edu, and Nishit Bipin Doshi, research analyst of Vidyasagar Investments, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
TCS (CMP: Rs 3,095)
(Dinesh Saney: Buy for long term)
For short term, IT is not performing.
For long term, one can start accumulating.
(Nishit Bipin Doshi: Do Not Buy)
The stock is in continue downtrend.
Should wait before buying.
The company is really strong.
Investors should be patient.
Bajaj Finserv (CMP: Rs 2,002.2)
(Dinesh Saney: Buy)
Strong player.
Accumulate for long term.
Buy on dips.
State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 809.4)
(Dinesh Saney: Buy)
Strong in terms of fundamentals.
Should be part of portfolio for long term
Rategain Travel Technologies (CMP: Rs 605.55)
(Nishit Bipin Doshi: Hold)
Can continue holding.
Stop loss at around 500 levels.
ITC (CMP: Rs 415.9)
(Dinesh Saney: Do not Buy)
The new GST rate for cigarettes is 40%.
Wait to invest in ITC.
Aegis Vopak Terminals (CMP: Rs 241.19)
(Dinesh Saney: Sell)
Valuations way too stretched.
Not growing in the last three years.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.