Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Motors, DLF, TVS Motor, Samvardhana Motherson — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Lemon Tree Hotels, Prestige Estates Projects, Tata Consumer and Finolex Cables.
Should you add shares of Tata Motors Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Samvardhana Motherson Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of DLF Ltd. at an attractive price?
Mahesh M Ojha, assistant vice president for research and business development at Hensex Securities and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.Com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Prestige Estates Projects (CMP: Rs 1,534.50)
Bohra: Hold
With the stocks consolidating, there was a brief spike that came about in the realty pack a couple of sessions ago.
Continue to hold with the stoploss of Rs 1,500.
Any bump towards the Rs 1,625-Rs 1,650 zone should be taken as an opportunity to exist as it is a strong supply zone.
Samvardhana Motherson (CMP: Rs 105.38)
Ojha: Hold
Hold further, has a lot of potential for upside.
Can see Rs 130-Rs 135 levels in one-year horizon.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 664.30)
Bohra: Avoid
Have avoid call for three to four months, continues to remain so.
M&M and Maruti Suzuki are better bets.
DLF (CMP: Rs 721.05)
Bohra: Sell
Exit the stock.
Reason being that the stock had a very strong medium support zone up until a day ago.
Better idea to exit at current levels.
Stocks in real estate seeing supply pleasure; use wait and watch approach for the sector.
Tata Consumer Products (CMP: Rs 1,134.20)
Bohra: Buy
Buy the stock.
Keep a stoploss around the Rs 1,100 mark.
Lemon Tree Hotels (CMP: Rs 169.52)
Bohra: Hold
Whole sector could see a bump-up.
Positional stock at Rs 155 level.
TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 3,408.40)
Ojha: Hold
Two-wheeler space is doing well.
There is more potential for the stock.
Finolex Cables (CMP: Rs 820.25)
Ojha: Hold
Hold further as the company's fundamentals are strong.
Can easily see Rs 1,100- Rs 1,150 levels.
Will see some more consolidation in the short term.
Hold with a long-term perspective.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.