Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, Infosys, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Varun Beverages — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the shares of Bajaj Housing Finance and GAIL.
Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Infosys Ltd. at an attractive price?
Saurabh Jain, equity head, research, SMC Global Securities; Gaurav Bissa, senior vice president, Incred Equities; and Ajit Mishra, senior vice president-research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Vedanta (CMP: Rs 452.25)
Bissa: Hold
Avoid stocks that are trading in a range when trading in short term.
Hold on for a stoploss of Rs 448.
There are better stocks like Hindalco and JSW Steel.
ALSO READ
Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Asks Sterlite Copper To Help 80-Year-Old Abandoned Man Selling Sweets For Survival
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 672.50)
Jain: Buy after demerger
Indian business is expected to do well.
After GST 2.0, lots of buying was seen in festive season.
Buy the stock after demerger.
ALSO READ
Tata Motors Demerger To Take Effect On Oct 1 — Check Record Date, Shareholder Ratio And More
Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 111.61)
Jain: Hold
Would neither recommend to double down nor exit.
There was a huge valuation premium that got corrected.
The stock is a good hold for long term.
Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 451.70)
Jain: Sell
Would recommend exiting the stock.
The past six months were not good for the firm, and the remaining half of the fiscal doesn't look good either.
GAIL (CMP: Rs 176.49)
Jain: Hold
Valuation is good.
Business is doing well.
From a long-term perspective, it is recommended to hold.
Can keep on adding.
Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,441.80)
Mishra: Avoid
Seeing attempts of recovery.
Mostly the moves fizzle out.
Despite the positive development of buyback, not seeing much strength as such.
Seeing multiple resistances of Rs 1,540, and Rs 1,550 at the higher end.
On the downside Rs 1,400 is the zone where it finds immediate support.
Consolidation with a negative bias would continue.
Ideal approach is to focus on sectors doing well such as metals, auto.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 55.28)
Jain: Buy
Suzlon has a solid order book.
The balance sheet is well structured.
One can buy the stock at current levels.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.