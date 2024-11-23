Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paytm, HCLTech, SBI, Axis Bank, Cochin Shipyard — Ask Profit

Is HCL Technologies Ltd. a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. and Jio Financial Services Ltd.? Are valuations of State Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd. sustainable?

Rohan Mehta, chief executive officer and fund manager at Turtle Wealth, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.