Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paytm, HCLTech, SBI, Axis Bank, Cochin Shipyard — Ask Profit
Rohan Mehta of Turtle Wealth and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher offered insights into the future outlook of HCLTech, Axis Bank and SBI and shared detailed buy, sell, and hold strategies.
Is HCL Technologies Ltd. a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. and Jio Financial Services Ltd.? Are valuations of State Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd. sustainable?
Rohan Mehta, chief executive officer and fund manager at Turtle Wealth, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
HCLTech (CMP: Rs 1,899.05)
Mehta: Buy
Consistent earnings performance.
Entry level good.
Siemens India (CMP: Rs 6,854.15)
Mehta: Hold if owning.
Current valuation not attractive for new buy
Let at least 20–25% correction to take fresh positions.
TeamLease Services (CMP: Rs 2,731.9)
Parekh: Hold.
Stock not showing any strength right now.
Keep stop-loss at Rs 2,600 and wait for a bounce to Rs 3,000 for an exit.
Paytm (CMP: Rs 900)
Mehta: Buy
September quarter has been good.
Stock should be in the portfolio as its a key digital technology company.
PG Electroplast (CMP: Rs 683.85)
Parekh: Hold.
No sign of exhaustion from momentum.
Target at Rs 720.
State Bank Of India (CMP: 816.05)
Mehta: Buy
It is the most economical and a great valuation bank available now.
Stock has done better than peers.
Best contender in a portfolio among financials.
Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 1,781.4)
Parekh: Accumulate.
Stock has been laggard among peers.
Support level at Rs 1,120 which gives an opportunity to accumulate.
CreditAccess Grameen (CMP: Rs 891.35)
Mehta: Buy
Company's uniquesness of only lending to women has gone with other NBFCs catching up.
Stock has corrected and provides entry point but not for long term.
Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 313.85)
Parekh: Buy
Stop loss of Rs 290.
Stock can gather steam at Rs 345–350.
Risk-reward wise, good to buy.
Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 1,298.50)
Parekh: Average out
Selling is over and there is room for an upside.
BSE (CMP: Rs 4,730)
Parekh: Hold
Sideways move currently, overall trend up.
Support of Rs 4,450, target at Rs 4,800.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.