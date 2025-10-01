Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Sri Lotus Developers, Max Healthcare, Mazagon Dock, Lumax Auto — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Sri Lotus Developers, Max Healthcare, Mazagon Dock, Lumax Auto — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the shares of Polyplex Corp and Elecon Engineering.

01 Oct 2025, 09:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Buy, Sell Or Hold: Sri Lotus Developers, Max Healthcare, Mazagon Dock, Lumax Auto — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Sri Lotus Developers, Max Healthcare, Mazagon Dock, Lumax Auto — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price?

Nirav Asher, Head Of Equity Research at Latin Manharlal and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty (CMP: Rs 191.34)

Asher: Buy

  • Strong promoter group.

  • The company has announced promising projects in prestigious areas.

  • Recommend buying shares of the counter.

  • See 20% to 25% upside in the next one year.

ALSO READ

Rs 16 Lakh To Rs 1.6 Crore In 3 Years: Tier-3 Grad Gets Offers From Nvidia, Apple—Salary Jump Stuns Netizens!
Opinion
Rs 16 Lakh To Rs 1.6 Crore In 3 Years: Tier-3 Grad Gets Offers From Nvidia, Apple—Salary Jump Stuns Netizens!
Read More

Polyplex Corp (CMP: Rs 1,053.70)

Asher: Hold

  • Can expect up growth from current levels when the tide turns.

  • Do not accumulate more shares of the company right now.

Elecon Engineering (CMP: Rs 586.85)

Asher: Buy

  • Stock can make a strong comeback.

  • Ideal time to accumulate the stock in the medium to long term horizon.

Parekh: Buy

  • Stock has shown good corrective move in the recent past.

  • Can accumulate or buy fresh shares.

ALSO READ

V-Mart Opens 25 New Stores In Q2, Boosts Revenue By 22%
Opinion
V-Mart Opens 25 New Stores In Q2, Boosts Revenue By 22%
Read More

Max Healthcare Institute (CMP: Rs 1,113.20)

Parekh: Buy

  • Stock is consolidating at current levels.

  • Rs 1,100 to 1,080 would act as a good support level.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors Rides GST 2.0, Festive Demand To Deliver Record September Sales
Opinion
Tata Motors Rides GST 2.0, Festive Demand To Deliver Record September Sales
Read More

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 2,841.60)

Asher: Hold

  • Hold on to the stock.

  • Stock looks slightly expensive but the valuation makes sense considering the prospects.

Lumax Auto Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,318.10)

Parekh: Buy

  • Stock has shown good corrective move in the recent past.

  • Investors can look to accumulate or buy fresh shares.

ALSO READ

Hexaware Tech Sets Record Date For Rs 5.75 Per Share Interim Dividend — Check Details
Opinion
Hexaware Tech Sets Record Date For Rs 5.75 Per Share Interim Dividend — Check Details
Read More

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT