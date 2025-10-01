Buy, Sell Or Hold: Sri Lotus Developers, Max Healthcare, Mazagon Dock, Lumax Auto — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the shares of Polyplex Corp and Elecon Engineering.
Should you add shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price?
Nirav Asher, Head Of Equity Research at Latin Manharlal and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty (CMP: Rs 191.34)
Asher: Buy
Strong promoter group.
The company has announced promising projects in prestigious areas.
Recommend buying shares of the counter.
See 20% to 25% upside in the next one year.
ALSO READ
Rs 16 Lakh To Rs 1.6 Crore In 3 Years: Tier-3 Grad Gets Offers From Nvidia, Apple—Salary Jump Stuns Netizens!
Polyplex Corp (CMP: Rs 1,053.70)
Asher: Hold
Can expect up growth from current levels when the tide turns.
Do not accumulate more shares of the company right now.
Elecon Engineering (CMP: Rs 586.85)
Asher: Buy
Stock can make a strong comeback.
Ideal time to accumulate the stock in the medium to long term horizon.
Parekh: Buy
Stock has shown good corrective move in the recent past.
Can accumulate or buy fresh shares.
Max Healthcare Institute (CMP: Rs 1,113.20)
Parekh: Buy
Stock is consolidating at current levels.
Rs 1,100 to 1,080 would act as a good support level.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 2,841.60)
Asher: Hold
Hold on to the stock.
Stock looks slightly expensive but the valuation makes sense considering the prospects.
Lumax Auto Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,318.10)
Parekh: Buy
Stock has shown good corrective move in the recent past.
Investors can look to accumulate or buy fresh shares.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.