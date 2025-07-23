Buy, Sell Or Hold: Spandana Sphoorty, Pidilite, Zee Entertainment, LIC — Ask Profit
Market analysts also shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for stocks like City Union Bank.
Should you hold shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.? Should you add shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Life Insurance Corp.?
Vaibhav Vidwani, equity research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, and Sarvendra Srivastava of @5wavesofficials provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial (CMP: Rs 306.65)
Vaibhav: Exit
There were expectations of improvement in the current quarter for microfinance companies.
But stress continues to stay, especially in asset quality and net interest margins.
As a result, stock performance has declined.
Recovery in the stock may take two to three more quarters.
Investors with a short-term view may consider exiting the position.
Pidilite Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,920.45)
Vaibhav: Caution
The stock is currently trading at a valuation, with a PE ratio of 70 compared to the industry average of 35.
Despite the company being valued at 2x overall, its earnings performance has remained subdued.
Given the high valuation and muted financial results, investors should approach this stock with caution.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 128.60)
Vaibhav: Wait
The company has not shown any robust improvement.
Investors should wait for the next few quarters to see how current investments influence business operations and support revenue growth.
Life Insurance Corp (CMP: Rs 922.80)
Vaibhav: Profit Booking
Investors may consider booking partial profits, as the company's core business has always generated lower revenue.
Investors should explore other opportunities within the same sector.
Marksans Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 237.25)
Vaibhav: Avoid
The analyst advises to not hold this stock for the long term, as companies like Marksans operating in the US are under pressure.
This has impacted their revenue and margins.
Until there's clarity on the situation, it’s wise to be away from such stocks.
City Union Bank (CMP: Rs 214.15)
Sarvendra: Exit
As per to the analyst, the stock is underperforming and is a laggard.
Unless there's a clear breakout in trading volumes, it advisable to exit.
Investors should consider newer stocks within the same sector.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.