Buy, Sell Or Hold: Sona BLW, Vodafone Idea, Shivalik Bimetal, Shilpa Medicare — Ask Profit

Kush Bohra, the founder of kushbbora.com and CA Tapan Doshi, research analyst at catapan provided insights on investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

26 Dec 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
Should you add shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Shilpa Medicare Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 12.02)

Kush: hold

  • Steady Momentum,

  • Heavy volume action

  • Continue to hold

  • Keep 11-11.5 as the stop loss

  • Good chance of going to 13-14, keep as target price

  • Book profits when stock comes to those levels

Sona BLW (CMP: Rs 484)

Tapan: hold

  • The stock is showing recovery

  • Automobile sector doing well

  • Can hold for 2-3 quarters

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. (CMP: Rs 433.30)

Kush: Sell

  • Best to exit right now at the current levels

  • Stock showing no momentum

  • Did not participate in the rally

Indraprastha Medical Corporation (CMP: Rs 462.10)

Kush: Exit

  • There is mild rebound but the 20 day moving average not very far from current levels

  • Not much momentum

RattanIndia Power (CMP: Rs 9.53)

Tapan: Hold

  • The stock is not doing well

  • Profitability is going down

  • Although, Demand will be coming up in next 6 months for power

  • Can hold, and sell if it goes up 20%-30%

Shilpa Medicare (CMP: Rs 320.50)

Kush: Hold

  • Stock showing early signs of volume accumulation

  • Hold if you have

  • Accumulate with a tight stop loss

