Buy, Sell Or Hold: Sona BLW, Vodafone Idea, Shivalik Bimetal, Shilpa Medicare — Ask Profit
Kush Bohra, the founder of kushbbora.com and CA Tapan Doshi, research analyst at catapan provided insights on investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Should you add shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Shilpa Medicare Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 12.02)
Kush: hold
Steady Momentum,
Heavy volume action
Continue to hold
Keep 11-11.5 as the stop loss
Good chance of going to 13-14, keep as target price
Book profits when stock comes to those levels
Sona BLW (CMP: Rs 484)
Tapan: hold
The stock is showing recovery
Automobile sector doing well
Can hold for 2-3 quarters
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. (CMP: Rs 433.30)
Kush: Sell
Best to exit right now at the current levels
Stock showing no momentum
Did not participate in the rally
Indraprastha Medical Corporation (CMP: Rs 462.10)
Kush: Exit
There is mild rebound but the 20 day moving average not very far from current levels
Not much momentum
RattanIndia Power (CMP: Rs 9.53)
Tapan: Hold
The stock is not doing well
Profitability is going down
Although, Demand will be coming up in next 6 months for power
Can hold, and sell if it goes up 20%-30%
Shilpa Medicare (CMP: Rs 320.50)
Kush: Hold
Stock showing early signs of volume accumulation
Hold if you have
Accumulate with a tight stop loss