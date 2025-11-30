Buy, Sell Or Hold: SKF India, Cipla, Shriram Finance, GMDC, Arvind Fashions — Ask Profit
Sameer Dalal from Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers and Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Should you add shares of SKF India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cipla at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Shriram Finance at an attractive price?
SKF India (CMP: Rs 1,915)
Sameer: Hold
Can continue to hold on to SKF India
The capex and auto industries will be growing
The valuations are not very expensive
The opportunities still remain
Still can add on a few
Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,513.3)
Gaurav: Sell
After a very sharp correction, it is trying to find its ground
For a long-term view, something like a Glenmark Pharma will make sense
Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 851)
Sameer: Hold
We have a long-term positive view on the entire banking space
This is one of the very few NBFCs that borrow money at very low rates
This allows them to be competitive
The lending business in India remains very strong
There is also a market for second-hand vehicles
They also have gold loans, among others
We keep seeing more opportunities
Our only issue is valuations
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (CMP: Rs 539.3)
Gaurav: Hold
A very strong outperformer
Even when the markets have not been kind, the stock has held its ground
Arvind Fashions (CMP: Rs 504.05)
Sameer: Sell
If you look at the stock since July, the stock has been in a consolidation
Its anybody's guess when the stock might come out of consoildation
If the view is short-term, then I would say exit
Even in the last two three months, the range is tight
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.