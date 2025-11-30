Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: SKF India, Cipla, Shriram Finance, GMDC, Arvind Fashions — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: SKF India, Cipla, Shriram Finance, GMDC, Arvind Fashions — Ask Profit

Sameer Dalal from Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers and Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

30 Nov 2025, 06:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Buy, Sell Or Hold: SKF India, Cipla, Shriram Finance, GMDC, Arvind Fashions — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of SKF India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cipla at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Shriram Finance at an attractive price?

Sameer Dalal from Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers and Gaurav Bissa, senior vice president at InCred Equities, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

SKF India (CMP: Rs 1,915)

Sameer: Hold

  • Can continue to hold on to SKF India

  • The capex and auto industries will be growing

  • The valuations are not very expensive

  • The opportunities still remain

  • Still can add on a few

ALSO READ

Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Engineers India In Focus
Opinion
Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Engineers India In Focus
Read More

Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,513.3)

Gaurav: Sell

  • After a very sharp correction, it is trying to find its ground

  • For a long-term view, something like a Glenmark Pharma will make sense

ALSO READ

IPO Tracker: Meesho, Aequs Among 11 IPOs Making D-Street Debut This Week
Opinion
IPO Tracker: Meesho, Aequs Among 11 IPOs Making D-Street Debut This Week
Read More

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 851)

Sameer: Hold

  • We have a long-term positive view on the entire banking space

  • This is one of the very few NBFCs that borrow money at very low rates

  • This allows them to be competitive

  • The lending business in India remains very strong

  • There is also a market for second-hand vehicles

  • They also have gold loans, among others

  • We keep seeing more opportunities

  • Our only issue is valuations

ALSO READ

Nirmal Bang Remains Cautiously Optimistic On Shriram Finance Post Mixed Q2 Results — Maintains 'Hold'
Opinion
Nirmal Bang Remains Cautiously Optimistic On Shriram Finance Post Mixed Q2 Results — Maintains 'Hold'
Read More

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (CMP: Rs 539.3)

Gaurav: Hold

  • A very strong outperformer

  • Even when the markets have not been kind, the stock has held its ground

ALSO READ

GMDC Shares Have More Upside Even After Stock Doubles In Five Months — Analyst Explains
Opinion
GMDC Shares Have More Upside Even After Stock Doubles In Five Months — Analyst Explains
Read More

Arvind Fashions (CMP: Rs 504.05)

Sameer: Sell

  • If you look at the stock since July, the stock has been in a consolidation

  • Its anybody's guess when the stock might come out of consoildation

  • If the view is short-term, then I would say exit

  • Even in the last two three months, the range is tight

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Nifty In Technical Charts: Stay Bullish And Buy The Dips
Opinion
Nifty In Technical Charts: Stay Bullish And Buy The Dips
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT