Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Siemens Energy, Godrej Properties, Glenmark, Aster DM, Concor, Tata Motors — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Siemens Energy, Godrej Properties, Glenmark, Aster DM, Concor, Tata Motors — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of UCO Bank.

26 Nov 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Siemens Energy, Godrej Properties, Glenmark, Aster DM, Concor, Tata Motors — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Siemens Energy India Ltd? Should you hold shares of Godrej Properties Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Glenmark Pharma at an attractive price?

Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, and Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Siemens Energy (CMP: Rs 3,097)

Swati: Hold

  • For a longer-term perspective, the stock looks very good for the current market price

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Nov 26: Nifty Support Slips To 25,600 As Index Declines For Third Straight Day
Opinion
Trade Setup For Nov 26: Nifty Support Slips To 25,600 As Index Declines For Third Straight Day
Read More

Godrej Properties (CMP: Rs 2,091)

Swati: Hold

  • I would suggest hold on at the current market price

  • A small bounce-back rally is expected

  • Hold on to the long positions

  • Wait for some more time as we might see movement

Glenmark Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,881)

Astha: Hold

  • View is positive although the quarter gone by was not encouraging

  • That might have been GST shock

  • Going ahead, they might be able to post better number

  • Book partial profits

Aster DM (CMP: Rs 660)

Astha: Hold

  • The view is positive

  • The industry as a whole is seeing a very strong momentum

  • Talking about the hospital sector, new sections are coming

  • Industry as a whole is in good share

  • Their average revenue per bed, we expect it will go up

Container Corp (CMP: Rs 512.5)

Swati: Hold

  • The view is a bit cautious

  • In the last few trading sessions, we are continuously seeing pressure

  • It is approaching the oversold zone

  • We are likely to witness more positive movement soon

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 352)

Astha: Hold

  • Their financial performance was not very strong in the quarter gone by

  • They have reported an operating loss

  • They have curbed their Ebitda guidance as well

  • So there is a cut in guidance, but the only soothing factor is the Government imitative like GST cut

  • Their launches of new products is also a factor

  • The counter can hold momentum in the long term

UCO Bank (CMP: Rs 30.6)

Swati: Hold

  • Looking at the current momentum and price, the stock is in the consolidation phase

  • A breakout will decide a move to either side as it got stuck in the consolidation range

  • Any positive move is cue to book profits

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Oil Outlook Darkens As JPMorgan Warns Brent May Sink To $30 By 2027
Opinion
Oil Outlook Darkens As JPMorgan Warns Brent May Sink To $30 By 2027
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT