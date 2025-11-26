Buy, Sell Or Hold: Siemens Energy, Godrej Properties, Glenmark, Aster DM, Concor, Tata Motors — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of UCO Bank.
Should you add shares of Siemens Energy India Ltd? Should you hold shares of Godrej Properties Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Glenmark Pharma at an attractive price?
Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, and Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Siemens Energy (CMP: Rs 3,097)
Swati: Hold
For a longer-term perspective, the stock looks very good for the current market price
Godrej Properties (CMP: Rs 2,091)
Swati: Hold
I would suggest hold on at the current market price
A small bounce-back rally is expected
Hold on to the long positions
Wait for some more time as we might see movement
Glenmark Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,881)
Astha: Hold
View is positive although the quarter gone by was not encouraging
That might have been GST shock
Going ahead, they might be able to post better number
Book partial profits
Aster DM (CMP: Rs 660)
Astha: Hold
The view is positive
The industry as a whole is seeing a very strong momentum
Talking about the hospital sector, new sections are coming
Industry as a whole is in good share
Their average revenue per bed, we expect it will go up
Container Corp (CMP: Rs 512.5)
Swati: Hold
The view is a bit cautious
In the last few trading sessions, we are continuously seeing pressure
It is approaching the oversold zone
We are likely to witness more positive movement soon
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 352)
Astha: Hold
Their financial performance was not very strong in the quarter gone by
They have reported an operating loss
They have curbed their Ebitda guidance as well
So there is a cut in guidance, but the only soothing factor is the Government imitative like GST cut
Their launches of new products is also a factor
The counter can hold momentum in the long term
UCO Bank (CMP: Rs 30.6)
Swati: Hold
Looking at the current momentum and price, the stock is in the consolidation phase
A breakout will decide a move to either side as it got stuck in the consolidation range
Any positive move is cue to book profits
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.