Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, has recommended three stocks to buy: Lupin Ltd., State Bank of India Ltd., and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. Here are the details of his recommendations.Chouhan recommends buying Gujarat Narmada at the current market price with a target price of Rs 595 and stop loss of Rs 544. Established in 1976, GNFC operates in various segments including fertilizers, chemicals, and information technology. Another recommendation by Chouhan is Lupin. He suggests buying it at the current market price with a stop loss at Rs 1,940 and target price of Rs 2,035.Lupin is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It is one of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies, producing a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company has a presence in over 100 countries.Chouhan's final recommendation is State Bank of India. He advises to buy the stock at the current market price with a stop loss at Rs 813 and a target price of Rs 843.It is the largest public sector bank in India, providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services. SBI has a vast network of branches and ATMs across the country and a significant international presence. The bank plays a crucial role in the Indian economy, offering services to individuals, businesses, and government entities.