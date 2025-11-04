Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Infra, RVNL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd.? Should you hold shares of State Bank Of India at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Maruti Suzuki Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd.?

Tapan Doshi of catapan.in and Swati Hotkar, associate vice president, Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.