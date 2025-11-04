Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Infra, RVNL — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Yes Bank.
Should you add shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd.? Should you hold shares of State Bank Of India at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Maruti Suzuki Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd.?
Tapan Doshi of catapan.in and Swati Hotkar, associate vice president, Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Welspun Corp. (CMP: Rs 924.85)
Hold: Doshi
Looks good, last time, the result was also good.
Next two quarters look good for the company.
Strong order book, finance cost is getting down.
Positive on the stock, hold and accumulate on lower levels.
JSW Infra (CMP: Rs 289.70)
Hold: Doshi
Looks good, they're going to expand cargo capacity.
Have strong order book, capacity expansion.
Have good backwards integration as well.
This will do well, can hold at this level.
State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 957.60)
Hold: Doshi
PSU banks are doing quite well.
Retail and SME are maintaining very well.
Valuation lower than private banks.
Can hold it.
Maruti Suzuki (CMP: Rs 15,374)
Sell: Hotkar
Short term view is a little bit cautious.
Counter in overbought zone.
Will fall at least Rs 15,200 levels in the downside.
Support near Rs 15,000 psychological mark.
Exit long positions if not holding for long term.
Take fresh positions near Rs 14,800 zone.
RVNL (CMP: Rs 325.80)
Sell On Rise: Hotkar
View is a bit cautious.
Counter is trading under very strong selling pressure.
Exit long positions at any rise towards Rs 350-Rs 360 levels.
Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 332.40)
Hold: Hotkar
Done very well in the last few selling pressures.
Any momentum breakout above Rs 350 levels may take it to Rs 400 levels.
Can hold on long positions.
Has support of Rs 320 levels, which should be stoploss.
Hold for immediate target of Rs 370-Rs 400.
Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 23.02)
Hold: Doshi
Looks good overall.
New management targeting double digit loan growth.
Strong backing is there, foreign bank has taken 24% stake.
One can stay here.
Hold this stock but don't add more.
Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 9.41)
Hold For Short Term: Hotkar
Don't think court decision will be a game changer for the company.
Lot of capital infusion needed if they want to go from here.
Doubt they'll be able to do it.
Don't hold for long term but short term.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.