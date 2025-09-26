Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, TCS, Trent, Whirlpool, Coforge — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of HCL Technologies, and Bajaj Finance.
Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Consultancy Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Trent Ltd. at an attractive price?
Sameer Dalal of Natverlal And Sons Stockbrokers Pvt. and Gaurav Bissa, senior vice president, Incred Equities Zoom Link along with Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical and derivative analyst, Angel One provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
TCS (CMP: Rs 2,899.10)
Dalal: Buy On Dips
IT companies have been growing in single digits.
AI is where everyone is deploying more of thier investments to reduce their operational costs.
Unless Indian software companies come into the AI fold and start pushing that more aggressively, there will be low capex growth.
Have a three year horizon, accumulate it slowly over the next year.
Growth will come back.
HCLTech (CMP: Rs 1,395.30)
Dalal: Buy On Dips
One of the few companies growing at a slightly better pace in IT.
Still think there is an issue with operations.
Differentiation of business model needs to come through.
Will see volatility.
Add if it corrects closer to Rs 1,350.
Book profits near Rs 1,500.
Trent (CMP: Rs 4,679 )
Bissa: Avoid On Short Term
Forming lower top and lower bottom on daily and weekly charts.
Characteristic of downtrend.
If horizon is small or for position trading, avoid the stock.
Not the right time for a position trade.
Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 985.10)
Dalal: Sell
Margins should improve.
Great franchise, great business.
Because they're large, growth becomes an issue.
Becomes difficult to say it will be a multibagger.
Can stay invested in it.
Can see 10-12% CAGR returns.
Would advice to sell out and look for an opportunity where you get upside.
Whirlpool (CMP: Rs 1,232.60 )
Bhosale: Sell
Would suggest exiting.
This stock has been underperforming.
Struggling to surpass Rs 200 DMA.
Likely to continue its underperformanace, so suggest an exit.
PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 864.10)
Bhosale: Hold
Hold on to Rs 970 levels.
Key level to watch out.
Can act as a resistance.
If it holds there, it can go to Rs 1,080.
If not then exit.
Coforge (CMP: Rs 1,538.50)
Bhosale: Sell
Short term traders can take an exit.
Expecting further weakness as previous support has been broken.
Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,377.60)
Dalal: Hold
Would not be exiting Reliance at this point.
Making investments in the green energy space.
Stock gave no returns in the past too.
Going through another period of investment.
Has good upside when the investments spit out profitability.
Hold on.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.