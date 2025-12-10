Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Ola Electric, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Apollo Hospitals Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. at an attractive price?

Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president, technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.