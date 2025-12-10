Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Ola Electric, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit
Analysts also provided insights on Punjab National Bank, Waaree Renewables and H.G. Infra.
Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Apollo Hospitals Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. at an attractive price?
Rajesh Agarwal, head of research at AUM Capital, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president, technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Reliance Industries (CMP: 1,536.90)
Hold: Agarwal
Jio platform and retail are doing well.
Largest retail chain ecosystem in our country.
Moving into renewable energy.
Buy from our side.
Waaree Renewables (CMP: Rs 925)
Hold: Parekh
Has really corrected susbtantially.
No reversal in trend, can expect a bounce since it is in oversold zone.
Continue holding with a stoploss of Rs 900 levels.
Stock can bounce at least to Rs 1,000- Rs 1,050.
Apollo Hospitals (CMP: 7,018.50)
Hold: Parekh
Would suggest, keeping stoploss of Rs 6,980.
Such stocks should be held off for long term perspective.
Add more on declines towards Rs 6,800.
Purely from a trading perspective keep a stoploss of Rs 6,980 levels.
H.G. Infra (CMP: 770.15)
Hold: Agarwal
Valuations have corrected.
One can continue to hold.
Valuations on comfortable level.
Midcap and smallcap counters have corrected in the past few months.
Hold based on order book.
Have target of Rs 850 in next nine months.
Ola Electric (CMP: 34.34)
Avoid: Parekh
Totally avoid.
Been quite a disappointment.
If you must, keep Rs 30 as a stoploss.
Ashok Leyland (CMP: 158.01 )
Buy/Sell/Hold: Parekh/Agarwal
Book profits, because its run up quite a lot.
Orderbook has been taken care off.
Fundamentals have already been discounted.
Switch to other names like Bajaj Auto, Hyundai.
Punjab National Bank (CMP: 117.16)
Hold: Agarwal
Entire PSU basket looking very good.
Balance sheets being cleaned up.
Hold at this point of time.
Once can also buy Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.