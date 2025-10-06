Buy, Sell Or Hold: Polymed, MOIL, Motherson Sumi, Zydus Wellness — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the shares of Suzlon Energy and recently listed Seshaasai Technologies.
Should you add shares of Poly Medicure Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd. at an attractive price?
Saurabh Jain, Equity Head of Research, SMC Global Securities and Nilesh Jain, Head AVP- Technical & Derivatives Research, (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Poly Medicure (CMP: Rs 1,886.90)
Saurabh: Buy
Company is putting up a good show.
Management is positive on business going ahead from a two year perspective.
Recommend buying the stock in a staggered manner.
MOIL (CMP: Rs 396.55)
Nilesh: Hold
The overall structure of the stock looks positive.
MOIL is trading well above its short term and long term moving averages.
Can expect Rs 410-420 level from a short term perspective, with stoploss at Rs 391.
Motherson Sumi (CMP: Rs 106.05)
Nilesh: Hold
Counter has taken a very good support at 21-day short term moving average.
Rs 104 can be the stoploss, and Rs 112 is the immediate target.
Looks good for a short term perspective, and stay long from a trading perspective.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 54.45)
Saurabh: Hold
Company has done a lot in terms of restructuring their whole balance sheet.
Management is confident on future outlook.
Valuation is expensive but down from highs.
Overall quite bullish on the utility segment.
Zydus Wellness (CMP: Rs 459.60)
Nilesh: Avoid
Stock is heading towards Rs 440 on the lower side.
Better to wait and buy at strong support zone of Rs 440 levels.
Keep stoploss below Rs 410.
Buy in staggered manner, but immediate trend looks slightly on the negative side.
Seshaasai Technologies (CMP: Rs 413.40)
Saurabh: Sell
Valuations are stretched.
Avoid buying if the valuations are higher than sectoral averages.
Book profits if already invested.
ALSO READ
FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Ninth Straight Session, Offload Stocks Worth Over Rs 1,500 Crore
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.